Man accused of ‘slightly striking’ someone with vehicle

Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Norwood man is accused hitting someone with his car on Thursday.

State police say 35-year-old Adam Peets turned into a driveway on County Route 43 in the town of Louisville at a high rate of speed, “slightly striking” the alleged victim.

Troopers say the person struck was not injured.

Peets got out of his vehicle, police say, chased the other person, but was unable to catch them.

He then allegedly threw the other person’s bike into a fire, causing damage, and left the scene.

Peets was arrested, ticketed, and released. He was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

