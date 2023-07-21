Man allegedly possessed meth during traffic stop

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A Russell man is accused of possessing meth after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Dylan Sharpstene possessed 5.5 grams of meth and digital scales when he was pulled over on County Route 17 in the town of Russell.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Sharpstene was arraigned in Russell town court and sent to county jail without bail.

Deputies were assisted by state police.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.