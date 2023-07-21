Man allegedly possessed meth during traffic stop

Dylan Sharpstene
Dylan Sharpstene(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A Russell man is accused of possessing meth after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Dylan Sharpstene possessed 5.5 grams of meth and digital scales when he was pulled over on County Route 17 in the town of Russell.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Sharpstene was arraigned in Russell town court and sent to county jail without bail.

Deputies were assisted by state police.

