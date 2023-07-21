Mary Rita Gracey, 94, of Calcium, NY, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2023, at Carthage Area Hospital surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Mary Rita Gracey, 94, of Calcium, NY, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2023, at Carthage Area Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 10, 1929, in Pamelia, New York, to the late Napoleon and Eva Perault-Aubin.

After graduating from Copenhagen High School, Rita began her career at the Olga Knitting Mill in Watertown. On September 17, 1949, she married John D. “Jack” Gracey, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.

Rita’s nurturing spirit extended beyond her role as a homemaker; she embraced farm life, working alongside her husband, Jack, and two sons Michael and Robert on the family farm. In 1972, they, along with their son Michael, took ownership of the family farm, where Rita enjoyed driving the tractor and found joy in cultivating the land.

Rita found joy in crocheting, quilting, knitting, and tending to her beloved garden. She was a Communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, former member of the Altar and Rosary Society, and former member of the Black River Ambulance Squad.

Among her survivors are her two sons and their wives, Michael J. and Cecelia R. Gracey, and Robert J. and Karen L. Gracey, all of Calcium, New York, and her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth A. and Bruce W. Ossont of Glenfield, New York, nine grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart. She is also survived by a brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, William and Dorothy Gracey, Beaver Falls, New York and Mary Gracey, Tylerville, New York.

Rita was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, John D. “Jack’ Gracey, in 2003, her son, James D. Gracey, in 1966, and her great-grandson, Maddox Lee. She was also pre-deceased by her dear siblings: Leo Aubin, Edward Aubin, Conrad Aubin, Alcid Aubin, Clair Haggerty, Arthur Aubin, Cecile Gracey, Maurice Aubin, Frank Aubin, and Frankie Aubin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Rita’s memory.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 23rd, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bruce Funeral Home, 131 Maple Street, Black River. A prayer service will be held on Monday, July 24th, at 9.30 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sanford Corner Cemetery.

