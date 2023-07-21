Monster trucks come to Evans Mills this weekend

Monster trucks coming to Evans Mills
By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - If you love monster trucks, Evans Mills Raceway Park is the place to be this weekend.

2xtreme Monster Trucks is an event that packs them in each year.

There’s an easy way to get your tickets in advance for either Saturday or Sunday — or both. Just go to 2xtremeracingseries.com or evansmillsracewaypark.com.

2xtreme Monster Trucks on Saturday and Sunday at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

