Occasional showers today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We could see rain showers on and off today. There’s about a 50% chance.

St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks could see some of the heaviest rain. That’s why there’s a flood watch there from noon today until 2 a.m. on Saturday.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

We can’t rule out rain showers on Saturday. There’s a 40% chance, and much of the day should be dry.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be sunny with highs around 80.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, Wednesday will be sunny, and Thursday will be mostly sunny. It will be in the low to mid-80s all three days.

