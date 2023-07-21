Port Leyden Cemetery chapel vandalized, caretakers look to fix damages

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Nestled in Port Leyden Cemetery, a piece of history is now marred by vandalism.

“It actually made me very ill to my stomach,” said cemetery record keeper Mary Martin.

Earlier this month, it was discovered that vandals used rocks to shatter four stained glass windows on the cemetery’s Gould Memorial Chapel, which is nearly a century old. Nowadays, the site is primarily used to house bodies during the winter before they can be properly buried come spring.

“This is holy ground as far as I’m concerned. For anyone to do this extent of damage, it’s very sad,” said Martin.

Port Leyden Cemetery Board President Anthony Belmont took us inside the chapel for a closer look at the damage where stones embedded in a broken window were seen.

“Why do you have to come here and destroy what we’re trying to keep for Port Leyden?” asked Belmont.

Although no one has been caught, Belmont says he suspects a group of teenagers that have previously been seen causing trouble on the grounds.

“I’d like to talk to them, but I’d certainly like to talk to their parents. Keep a better eye on your children. Why would you let your kids roam around, especially in a cemetery,” said Belmont.

While the cost of the project has yet to be determined, the cemetery has decided to replace the stained glass with plexiglass in case the vandals return.

“Most cemeteries run on a tight budget. They don’t have that much money. When we have something like this happen, it really sets us back quite a bit,” said Belmont.

It’s a crime with no clear culprit, and now caretakers are left to pick up the pieces.

