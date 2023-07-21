Protecting pets in the summer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - How do you protect your pets from hot weather and poor air quality?

Veterinarian Dr. Melanie Parker gave us a few tips during 7 News At Noon. You can watch her interview in the video above.

She says to only let your pets outside for a few minutes when it’s really hot. Dogs especially need plenty of fresh water because they pant and don’t sweat.

And it’s best to limit exercise when the air quality is poor, especially for breeds with short snouts. Cats are susceptible to breathing problems, she said, so it’s a good idea to keep them inside.

