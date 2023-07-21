Schumer, Stefanik push for Department of Defense grant to help pay for Watertown’s water treatment plant upgrades

By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown provides drinking water to more than 40,000 Fort Drum soldiers, civilians, and their families.

According to Senator Chuck Schumer, Fort Drum relies on the Watertown Treatment Plant for more than 800,000 gallons of treated water per day.

“Fort Drum is really unique in terms of any other base in the United States military in that the base and the community are all in one, and they intertwine,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith.

Recently, reducing contaminants found in the city’s drinking water has become a priority. But it comes at a cost of $50 million.

Senator Schumer has sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, pushing for $20 million through the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Communities Infrastructure Pilot, or DCIP.

Schumer writes “Consistent, reliable access to safe and clean drinking water is a critical component of Fort Drum’s mission readiness, and the health of communities from Watertown to Champion that support their operations.”

Senator Chuck Schumer isn’t the only federal politician to send a letter of support. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has also been advocating for the project.

“Having two powerhouses, one on the congressional side, one on the senate side is always beneficial,” said Smith.

Former Fort Drum Garrison Commander Colonel James Zacchino says “Fort Drum will continue to struggle providing clean water to soldiers, families, and civilians without this project.” He left post Thursday to serve at Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia.

While Watertown’s water tests high for disinfectant byproducts, Fort Drum’s water does not. It mixes the city water with water from groundwater wells on post.

Schumer says only seven of the twelve groundwater wells are currently operational, but Fort Drum officials said its drinking water is completely safe to use.

