Sharon D. Wise, 70, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Sharon D. Wise, age 70, of Canton, NY passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Phillips Memorial Home 20 Church Street Madrid, with date and time of services to be determined at a later date.

Sharon was born on February 9, 1953, to the late Gerald and Veronica (Parker) Dresye.

She was predeceased by her parents Gerald J. Dresye and Veronica M. Dresye; and an infant grand-daughter Emelia J. MaComber.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Herbert E. Wise; children, Kimberley L. Wise-MaComber and her husband, Thomas MaComber, and Gregory A. Wise; her grand-daughter, Evelyn R. MaComber; Sister Sue L. Dresye; and numerous cousins.

She graduated from Holy Family High School in 1971. She earned a B.A. in History from SUNY Potsdam in 1975.

Sharon married Herbert E. Wise of Canton on May 1, 1983, at the United Church of Madrid.

Sharon worked for the Potsdam Museum from 1975 to 1979, and then joined the Bursar’s Office at SUNY Potsdam until 1983. She then worked at SUNY Canton in the Registrar’s Office until her retirement in 2010.

Sharon greatly enjoyed music and shared that love with friends and family. She played soprano bugle from the ages of 15 to 25 in the Roethel Marching Band. She was a member of Sweet Adeline’s (now known as the Acapella North Chorus) for many years, and was a dedicated member of the United Church of Madrid choir.

She was a reaffirmed member of The United Church of Madrid from 2004 until her passing and greatly enjoyed attending services. She proudly served as church president from 2012 to 2018 and was the church historian.

Among her many hobbies, Sharon was a passionate genealogist. She poured many hours into the family history, providing a rich record that can be enjoyed and added to for years to come.

An avid knitter, Sharon will most be remembered for her many handmade blankets, sweaters, hats, and mittens that have been bought, gifted, or donated around the North Country.

Her family would like to thank the staff of the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and care during her residency there. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The United Church of Madrid or New Beginnings Clothing and Food Outreach, Madrid.

