South Lewis Central School’s transport recognized nationally

TOWN OF TURIN, New York (WWNY) - South Lewis Central School has received recognition on the national scale for its transportation program.

Transfinder, a Schenectady based transportation logistics company, has named South Lewis’ crew one of the top transportation teams in North America.

Transportation Supervisor Andrew Krokowski credits the victory to his team’s diversity. The crew is composed of workers ranging from folks just entering the workforce, to those on their third and even fourth retirement job.

“We’re super proud of that. We feel that it’s a thing that is well deserved for our team. Our team constantly is doing the best they can do every day. To be recognized by Transfinder and our school transportation news, it’s a great feeling,” said Krokowski.

There were six recipients of the award nationwide. The winners were determined through anonymous surveys.

