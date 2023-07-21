South Lewis Central School’s transport recognized nationally

South Lewis Central School has received recognition on the national scale for its...
South Lewis Central School has received recognition on the national scale for its transportation program.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF TURIN, New York (WWNY) - South Lewis Central School has received recognition on the national scale for its transportation program.

Transfinder, a Schenectady based transportation logistics company, has named South Lewis’ crew one of the top transportation teams in North America.

Transportation Supervisor Andrew Krokowski credits the victory to his team’s diversity. The crew is composed of workers ranging from folks just entering the workforce, to those on their third and even fourth retirement job.

“We’re super proud of that. We feel that it’s a thing that is well deserved for our team. Our team constantly is doing the best they can do every day. To be recognized by Transfinder and our school transportation news, it’s a great feeling,” said Krokowski.

There were six recipients of the award nationwide. The winners were determined through anonymous surveys.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janay Chambers and Tyrece Franklin
Potsdam police: 2 alleged drug traffickers had ‘sophisticated’ compartment to hide suspected cocaine
Powerball
2nd prize Powerball ticket sold in Clayton, 3rd prize sold in Watertown
Fire at LDR Motion Systems
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County manufacturing facility
Fatal crash
Crash kills Ogdensburg man, critically injures his father
Potsdam Police Department
Man charged in domestic incident

Latest News

Senator Schumer has sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, pushing for $20 million...
Schumer, Stefanik push for Department of Defense grant to help pay for Watertown’s water treatment plant upgrades
Nestled in Port Leyden Cemetery, a piece of history is now marred by vandalism.
Port Leyden Cemetery chapel vandalized, caretakers look to fix damages
It’s a week of learning and innovation at BOCES Jefferson County Career Camp.
Students get hand on and innovative at BOCES career camp
Serving Watertown legal drinks since 1933, Colesante’s Tavern on Factory Street is celebrating...
Colesante’s Tavern celebrates 90 years open