Students get hand on and innovative at BOCES career camp

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - It’s a week of learning and innovation at BOCES Jefferson County Career Camp.

A group of Jefferson County students going into 8th and 9th grade spent the week in Sackets Harbor learning about different careers.

Throughout the week, they learned about some of the village’s history, local businesses, checked out the fire department, and even designed and presented their own bike racks for the village.

“It’s a banana. We cut out one side for a bench, and the other side you put your bike on for a bike rack in front of the ice cream shop,” said student Chesney Primmer.

“Today was really just an amazing event for them, because they did so much. But they had so much fun doing everything they accomplished during the week,” said Mary Pennock, an English Teacher at the Charles H. Bohlen Technical Center.

Past career camps have been held at Thompson Park Zoo in Watertown and Westcott Beach State Park.

