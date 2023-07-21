Thunderstorms likely tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A line of thunderstorms will move through the area overnight. Expect occasional downpours and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 60′s.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70′s.

There may be a leftover shower on Saturday. Highs will be in the 70′s.

Sunday is looking sunny with highs around 80.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.