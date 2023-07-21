TV Dinner: Alabama Barbecue Sauce & Pea Salad
We have a pair of recipes perfect for that summer cookout.
Chef Chris Manning prepares an Alabama White Barbecue Sauce, which he says is a finishing sauce. It’s mayonnaise based, so it adds fat to the meat to prevent it from drying out.
He pairs it with an Old-Fashioned Pea Salad, something his grandfather would often make.
Alabama White Barbecue Sauce
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon celery salt
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1 teaspoon granulated onion
- 1 teaspoon sugar
Combine all ingredients and mix until smooth.
Use to dip or coat grilled chicken, pork chops, or pulled pork.
Old-Fashioned Pea Salad
- 1 14-ounce package frozen peas, thawed
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup crumbled cooked bacon
- 1/2 cup diced red onion
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon dill leaves
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
Serve as a side with grilled or barbecued meat.
