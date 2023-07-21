TV Dinner: Alabama Barbecue Sauce & Pea Salad

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have a pair of recipes perfect for that summer cookout.

Chef Chris Manning prepares an Alabama White Barbecue Sauce, which he says is a finishing sauce. It’s mayonnaise based, so it adds fat to the meat to prevent it from drying out.

He pairs it with an Old-Fashioned Pea Salad, something his grandfather would often make.

Alabama White Barbecue Sauce

- 1 cup mayonnaise

- 1/3 cup cider vinegar

- 1 teaspoon lemon juice

- 1 teaspoon hot sauce

- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

- 1 teaspoon celery salt

- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

- 1 teaspoon granulated onion

- 1 teaspoon sugar

Combine all ingredients and mix until smooth.

Use to dip or coat grilled chicken, pork chops, or pulled pork.

Old-Fashioned Pea Salad

- 1 14-ounce package frozen peas, thawed

- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

- 1/4 cup crumbled cooked bacon

- 1/2 cup diced red onion

- 1/2 cup mayonnaise

- 1/2 cup sour cream

- 1 tablespoon cider vinegar

- 1 teaspoon dill leaves

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

Serve as a side with grilled or barbecued meat.

