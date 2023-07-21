Ute M. Gonio, 72, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 21, 2023
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Ute M. Gonio, 72, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at her home.

There are no funeral services per her request and the family will have a private celebration of life. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Ute was born in Grevesmuhlen, East Germany, the daughter of Wilhelm and Eva Reinberger. The family defected to West Germany where Ute graduated from business school.

She married Charles “Chuck” Gonio in 1971 in Lockport, NY after meeting him in Germany as he served in the United State Army. The couple moved to Gouverneur where they have lived most of their lives.

Ute was employed most of her life as a bookkeeper, working for Rotundo Auto Sales, Dave Hampton Chrysler, and retired from Riverside Iron Works in Gouverneur after nearly 25 years.

She enjoyed reading and the outdoors/wildlife, whether feeding the birds, going for walks near their home, or going for rides in the countryside.

Ute had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a few years ago.

Ute is survived by her husband Chuck, her son Matthew and Mandy Gonio of Auburn, her granddaughter Sloane Charles Gonio, and her sister of Germany. She is predeceased by her parents.

Memorial donations in honor of Ute are encouraged to the Alzheimer’s Association Central NY Chapter, 5015 Campuswood Drive, Suite 102, E. Syracuse, NY 13057.

