Donald Paul Portolese, 93, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Donald Paul Portolese, age 93, of Massena, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 of natural causes at Massena Hospital, surrounded by his caring and devoted family. Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street Massena on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial for Don will be held at the Church of the Sacred Heart on Thursday July 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A complete obituary to follow in next publication.

