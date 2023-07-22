Donald Paul Portolese, 93, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Donald Paul Portolese, age 93, of Massena, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 of natural causes at Massena Hospital, surrounded by his caring and devoted family. Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street Massena on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial for Don will be held at the Church of the Sacred Heart on Thursday July 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A complete obituary to follow in next publication.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Nancy A. Wallace, of Samaritan Summit Village, passed away Thursday, July 20th at the age of 73.
Nancy A. Wallace, 73, of Watertown
Candles
Jean T. Deleel, 90, of Norfolk
WWNY
Mostly nice Saturday with some rain
Colesante’s Tavern celebrates 90 years open

Obituaries

Blast from the Past: 1999 cheer competition at SUNY Potsdam
South Lewis Central School’s transport recognized nationally
Schumer, Stefanik push for Department of Defense grant to help pay for Watertown’s water treatment plant upgrades
Port Leyden Cemetery chapel vandalized, caretakers look to fix damages
From Massena to Cape Vincent, anglers compete in Bassmaster tournament
Tony Bennett, master of American song, had north country ties