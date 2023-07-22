Fibonacci Art Gallery hosts first pop up show of the year, features North Country wood carver

North Country artists showcase their work in a summer series hosted by the Fibonacci Art Gallery.
North Country artists showcase their work in a summer series hosted by the Fibonacci Art Gallery.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Popping up in Public Square! North Country artists showcase their work in a summer series hosted by the Fibonacci Art Gallery.

Saturday’s featured artist, Ray Oakes, started carving wooden bowls last November to prepare for a second career after retirement.

Oakes uses several different types of wood to create his artwork. He says each one of his pieces is unique, and that he doesn’t know what the final product is going to be until he gets the wood itself on the lathe.

“This is actually art. This is a nice piece that you can have to exhibit. It’s something unique. It’s not something you’re going to find that’s mass produced and everybody has it. That’s the part of the community that I like about it,” said Oakes.

Fibonacci Art Gallery is hosting a second pop-up show August 4th. The show will highlight the works of Greg Lago, an artist who recently passed away.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janay Chambers and Tyrece Franklin
Potsdam police: 2 alleged drug traffickers had ‘sophisticated’ compartment to hide suspected cocaine
Dylan Sharpstene
Man allegedly possessed meth during traffic stop
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett, master of American song, had north country ties
Serving Watertown legal drinks since 1933, Colesante’s Tavern on Factory Street is celebrating...
Colesante’s Tavern celebrates 90 years open
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man accused of ‘slightly striking’ someone with vehicle

Latest News

Colesante’s Tavern celebrates 90 years open
Blast from the Past: 1999 cheer competition at SUNY Potsdam
South Lewis Central School’s transport recognized nationally
Schumer, Stefanik push for Department of Defense grant to help pay for Watertown’s water treatment plant upgrades