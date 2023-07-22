Fibonacci Art Gallery hosts first pop up show of the year, features North Country wood carver

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Popping up in Public Square! North Country artists showcase their work in a summer series hosted by the Fibonacci Art Gallery.

Saturday’s featured artist, Ray Oakes, started carving wooden bowls last November to prepare for a second career after retirement.

Oakes uses several different types of wood to create his artwork. He says each one of his pieces is unique, and that he doesn’t know what the final product is going to be until he gets the wood itself on the lathe.

“This is actually art. This is a nice piece that you can have to exhibit. It’s something unique. It’s not something you’re going to find that’s mass produced and everybody has it. That’s the part of the community that I like about it,” said Oakes.

Fibonacci Art Gallery is hosting a second pop-up show August 4th. The show will highlight the works of Greg Lago, an artist who recently passed away.

