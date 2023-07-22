Francine M. DeLorenzo, 86, of Norfolk
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Francine M. DeLorenzo, 86, a resident of 4 Bank Street, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. DeLorenzo passed away Saturday morning at her home with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Francine M. DeLorenzo.
