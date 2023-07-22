Frank G. Brown, 78, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Frank G. Brown, 78, of Highland Ave, passed away early Saturday morning, July 22, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Frank was born on July 16, 1945 in Gouverneur, the son of the late Robert C. and Lucille (Halford) Brown.  He attended schools in Gouverneur graduating in 1963 and continued his education at Cornell University, where he achieved his Associates Degree in Agriculture.

Following his college graduation, he entered the US Navy serving his country for a short time before being discharged to return home and work on the family farm in Gouverneur.  In 1978, he started at General Motors Powertrain, where he was an electrician retiring in 2007.

Frank is survived by his children, Angela (Brian) Fraasch of Washington, Rebecca Hardy of Arizona, and Frank Brown, Jr. of Arizona; 5 grandchildren, his sister, Susan (Richard) VanOrnum of New York; his brother, Robert T. (Judy) Brown of Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by a brother, David Brown in 2011 and a sister, Sally Lewis in 2019.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at his request there will be no services.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Francine M. DeLorenzo, 86, of Norfolk
Candles
Margaret F. “Margie” Bradley, 94, of Colton
Candles
Service Notice: Jeffrey P. Wimmer, 61, of Redwood
Candles
Joretta P. Creighton, 85, of Potsdam

Obituaries

Mr. John Joseph “Jack” Maroney, age 87, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Friday, July 21st, 2023...
John Joseph “Jack” Maroney, 87, of Potsdam
Nancy A. Wallace, of Samaritan Summit Village, passed away Thursday, July 20th at the age of 73.
Nancy A. Wallace, 73, of Watertown
Candles
Jean T. Deleel, 90, of Norfolk
Candles
Donald Paul Portolese, 93, of Massena
WWNY
Mostly nice Saturday with some rain
Colesante’s Tavern celebrates 90 years open