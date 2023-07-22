Friday Sports: Red & Black to hit final home stretch, softball clinic offered in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The Watertown Red & Black haven’t had a home game in a month. That changes Saturday night as the Red & Black entertain Troy.

After an extended time away from home, the Watertown Red & Black play their final two regular season games at George Ashcraft Field.

They start their final home stretch Saturday night against Troy, a team the Red & Black beat earlier this season 16-8.

One player to keep an eye on on the defensive side for the Red & Black, is 5′7″ #32 Joshua Lear. Despite his size, the talented lineman reeks havoc in the opposing team’s backfield.

Lear credits a legendary coach at General Brown for making him the player he is.

The Red & Black host Troy Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

A free softball clinic was held at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on Friday, part of the 3 day long Thousand Islands Challenge.

Around 200 players from all age ranges took part in the clinic, which was free to the players.

”We’re just trying to teach them a lot of the fundamentals of softball. A lot of kids don’t get the opportunity to show off their skills in front of college coaches for various reasons. Mr. Tehonica approached me about this idea about doing a free clinic. I wasn’t sure how the turnout would be. The turnout has been great both years,” said JCC Softball Coach Patrick Labiendo.

The players had the opportunity to get one-on-one instruction from almost a dozen high school and college coaches at four different stations set up on two fields.

What are those in attendance looking to take away from the 3-hour clinic?

”I hope to learn new things. I rarely played outfield, so it’s always good to learn more positions, be more of a utility and help wherever I can,” said Utica Lady Comets Player Aubrey Lewis.

”I want to learn new stuff. I’ve been learning new stuff, like how to throw and stuff like that. Hopefully when I go to bat, I can use my new bat,” said Aria Simons of Blizzard Softball in Morristown.

For the coaches on hand, volunteering their time and expertise to give instruction to kids from nearly age level is something the enjoy doing.

”You know, it’s what we do. I’ve spent probably a third of my life teaching girls, kids, the game of softball and baseball. So when we have these opportunities to see these travel kids come up, and it’s a wonderful tournament they’re playing in, it’s important that we give our time back to them,” said Steve Randall, South Jeff’s Softball Coach.

Not only was there a free softball clinic, but a free umpire clinic is taking place as well thanks to the help of Watertown Parks and Recreation.

Christopher Tehonica, Tournament Director of the Thousand Islands Challenge, says like the softball players, the umpires are getting instruction from some of the top people in the sport to improve their games.

”We cover the manual, the rule book, how to handle tough situations, how to handle coaches, how to handle disgruntled players,” said Tehonica.

A clinic with a whole lot to offer for everyone in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.