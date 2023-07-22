Jean T. Deleel, 90, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Jean T. Deleel, 90, a resident of 1977 County Rt. 38, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Deleel passed away Thursday at the Massena Memorial Hospital with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Jean T. Deleel.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.