Jean T. Deleel, 90, of Norfolk

Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Jean T. Deleel, 90, a resident of 1977 County Rt. 38, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mrs. Deleel passed away Thursday at the Massena Memorial Hospital with family at her side.  A complete obituary  will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Jean T. Deleel.

