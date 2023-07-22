John Joseph “Jack” Maroney, 87, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. John Joseph “Jack” Maroney, age 87, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Friday, July 21st, 2023 at Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at St. Mary’s Church on Tuesday, July 25th from 9am until 10am. At 10 am there will be a mass of Christian burial with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will follow the service for both Jack and Mary Maroney at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam. Mary recently passed on February 19, 2023. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory can be made to St. Mary’s Church. Thoughts, prayers and condolences for the Maroney family can be shared @www.GarnerFH.com.

Jack is survived by his sons Kevin (Tina), Tim (Sue), Mark (Brenda) and Tom Maroney; daughters Kelly (John) Williams, Kathy (James) Moore and Patty (Scott) Robinson. He is survived by grandchildren Kevin, Karen, Katy, Becka, Maggie, John, Kara, Mark, Kayla, Kristen, Abby, Angelique, Sarique, Adam and Aidan; 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Jack is predeceased by his wife Mary and his sister Joanne Jacot.

Mr. John Joseph Maroney was born on February 12, 1936 in Potsdam, NY to the late John Maroney and Ella McGinnis. He was a 1953 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. On September 20, 1958 at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk, NY he was married to Mary P. Pircsuk. Together they lived on the family farm for 64 years where they raised a beautiful family of 7 children. Jack worked for years at the New York Telephone Company where he was the watchman who oversaw the heating and air conditioning. He and Mary also built and maintained rental properties for many years, was a founding member of a cellular business in Florida and assisted his son in opening a successful propane business. John was proud of his Irish heritage and his strong Catholic upbringing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and boating on the St. Lawrence River.

Jack was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a former member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge. He and Mary were kind and generous to anyone who came into their lives. Their memory will live on in the hearts of many.

