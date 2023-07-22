Margaret F. “Margie” Bradley, 94, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Margaret F. “Margie” Bradley, 94, a resident of the LaPoint Adult Home Legacy K, Hermon, NY and formerly of Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Bradley passed away late Friday evening at the Legacy K Home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Margaret F. “Margie” Bradley.

