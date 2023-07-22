Mostly nice Saturday with some rain

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 50s with a few showers.

Saturday will be mostly dry with a few showers possible mainly in St. Lawrence County. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

We will see a slight chance of rain on Monday with highs in the lower 80s.

As we go throughout next week highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

