Nancy A. Wallace, 73, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nancy A. Wallace, of Samaritan Summit Village, passed away Thursday, July 20th at the age of 73.

Nancy was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 23, 1949 to the late Joseph and Henrietta Zabik. She married her life-long husband, David Wallace, on December 31st, 1974. Nancy was very devoted to her family and worked as a homemaker for most of her life. She was a great family organizer and planned family events often.

Nancy is survived by her husband, David Wallace of Evans Mills, her son, Franklin Milgrim of Evans Mills, her stepdaughter, Mary-Ellen Robinson of Philadelphia, her stepson, David James Wallace of Watertown, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Dale Zabik.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 24th from 3 PM to 5 PM at Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 25th at 11 AM at Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, followed by a burial at Brookside Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc. of Watertown, NY.

Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

