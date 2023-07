REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Jeffrey P. Wimmer, 61, will be held Saturday, July 29th, at 10am, at his home, 29527 Round Island Tract Road, Redwood, NY.

Mr. Wimmer passed away February 14, 2023.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.