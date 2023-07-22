Shooting traps to benefits the Volunteer Transportation Center

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Continuing a years long tradition, the Carthage Rod and Gun Club held it’s annual Shooting Traps for Trips event.

The marksmanship competition aims to raise money for the Volunteer Transportation Center which gives folks free rides to medical procedures and appointments.

Last year’s event managed to raise roughly $5000 and that number may increase. According to Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director of the Volunteer Transportation Center, the number of contestants has steadily increased year by year.

This year that number likely exceeded 100.

“Oh, this is a great event. Our friends here at the Carthage Rod and Gun Club every year help host this. It’s an amazing event that raises a lot of money. We get a lot of people from the community coming out to have a great time outdoors,” said Papineau.

“They get people that don’t necessarily shoot trap all the time. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a AA shooter or a new shooter. You can come here and shoot,” said Alan Arndt, President of the Carthage Rod and Gun Club.

Participants came from as far as St. Lawrence County. Even some school clubs took park.

According to Papineau, the Volunteer Transportation Center is always looking to bring on additional drivers.

