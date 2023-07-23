Cornhole tourney benefits the Jefferson County SPCA

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA hosted a cornhole tournament Saturday in the City of Watertown, aiming to help raise funds for North Country four legged friends.

The all-day event started up at 10 a.m. with family friendly activities, fresh food, and the featured cornhole tournament.

The SPCA also showcased a variety of different animals throughout the afternoon who are looking for their forever homes.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards day-to-day necessities for the SPCA.

