Cornhole tourney benefits the Jefferson County SPCA

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA hosted a cornhole tournament Saturday in the City of Watertown, aiming to help raise funds for North Country four legged friends.

The all-day event started up at 10 a.m. with family friendly activities, fresh food, and the featured cornhole tournament.

The SPCA also showcased a variety of different animals throughout the afternoon who are looking for their forever homes.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards day-to-day necessities for the SPCA.

