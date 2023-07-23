Michael J. McManaman Sr., 89, of Sackets Harbor, passed away on July 15th, 2023, at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

Mike was born Jan 6th, 1934, in Glen Park, NY, to the late John and Frances (Carr) McManaman. He graduated from Brownville – Glen Park High School where he was very active in sports and Glee Club.

He met and married Mary Ann Gray of Sackets Harbor on Aug 14th, 1955, at Christ Episcopal Church. The marriage ended in divorce.

He joined the United States Army in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1958. He continued his service in the National Guard for four more years. Mike retired from Champion United National Corporation, formerly St. Regis Paper Company in 1996. His favorite pastimes were watching history, nature, and painting shows (Bob Ross) and all sports, especially the NY Yankees. He was a member of the American Legion, post 1757, Sackets Harbor and the Rod & Gun Club.

Mike is survived by his 5 children, Dar (Craig) Jennings, Raleigh NC, Cherie (Rusty) Chandler, Middleburg FL, Mike McManaman Jr., Riviera Beach FL, Shelly (Robert) Castle, Middleburg FL, and Patrick McManaman, Orange Park FL. He had 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, and long-time partner Linda Rigabar. He was pre-deceased by his five brothers; Bernard, Leo, John, Roger, and Dale, and his three sisters; Madelyn, Rosemary, and Barbara.

Donations may be made to the Sackets Harbor American Legion, 209 Ambrose St., Sackets Harbor, NY 13685 or the American Wildlife Foundation P.O. Box 1246, Molalla, OR 97038.

As per his wishes, there are no services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be made at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

