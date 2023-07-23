Monster truck & motocross fun at Evans Mills Raceway Park

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Monsters were on the loose at Evans Mills Raceway Park Sunday.

Known for his monster truck “Bounty Hunter”, monster rider Jimmy Creten says it is great to bring the 2xtreme Monster Truck Series to the North Country again.

“I came by here all the time when I was going from home, Kansas to Canada doing shows. I was passing through and I was like ‘This would be a great place to do a monster truck show’, and that’s how it really got started,” said Creten.

“Bounty Hunter” is a crowd favorite.

Meanwhile, some were enjoying the extreme experience for the first time.

“I have my son, he is going to be four in a couple of weeks. So this was part of his birthday opening, celebration for Leo season,” said attendee Cindy Ngo.

Others wanted to know what riding on a monster truck felt like before catching the show.

The monster trucks were not the only ones showing off on the track. Freestyle Motocross professionals were flying high in the air.

One of them is Alex Rozboril. He has been riding for 25 years, and jumping for 8.

“We jump 75 feet, we do all different kinds of stunts, we do flips tricks and whips and pretty much just have fun, and put on a show,” said Rozboril.

Rozboril says defying gravity on his bike has become second nature, but it took some time and practice. He says he hopes to inspire the younger crowds that come out to watch him.

“It truly is a dream come true. I mean, I was a kid as well, looking up to the people that I admire. To be that person now and put on a good figure, and then try to have kids go in the right direction, you know that’s what it is all about,” said Rozboril.

