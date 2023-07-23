Saturday Sports: Red & Black beat Troy on home turf

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black hosted Troy in a GDFL contest at George Ashcraft Field Saturday night and the Red and Black got on the board first.

It was Shawn Johnson with a 29 yard strike to Zachary Todd to put Watertown on top 6-0.

Troy has an answer when CJ Tarver connects with Josh Mason, it was a 35 yard pass play and Troy goes on top 7-6.

In the 2nd quarter, Red and Black defense came up with the interception with Jaylon Dugan doing the honors.

Cory Smith takes over with a 1-yard power run, and then the 2 point conversion to put the Red and Black on top 14-0.

Then on defense, Smith comes up with the interception and returns it 75 yards for the touchdown as time runs out in the 1st half.

It was Smith with the championship belt as Watertown leads 21-7 at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, it was Shawn Johnson to Samaj James, the play covers 40 yards for the touchdown: 28-7 Red and Black.

In the 4th quarter, Jaylon Dugan separates the receiver from the ball.

Shawn Johnson throws for 4 touchdown passes and Cory Smith ends up with 2 interceptions for touchdowns.

Red and Black beat Troy 41-7.

The Watertown Rapids would drop a pair on the road, falling to Mohawk Valley 8-5 and 6-5.

The losses drop the Rapids record to 13-27 on the year.

With a week left in the season and the post season out of reach, the players are still focused on winning, but also working on getting ready for fall and summer ball when they return to college.

”Yeah, obviously the goal is to put up wins and compete every night. But the ultimate goal is for these guys to develop their skills, work on things so they can return to their campuses in the fall, so they’re better ballplayers than when they arrived in Watertown. Our guys are getting their reps in and doing that and we’ve seen growth,” said Rapids Manager Mike Kogut.

Saturday was the halfway point of the 20th edition of the Thousand Islands Challenge Softball Tournament.

83 teams are taking part in the 3-day event, which has teams from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Canada taking part.

Teams from U-10 to U-18 are in action and tournament director Christopher Tehonica says the level of competition is outstanding.

”We got kids ranging from 10 and under to 18 and under all over Jefferson County. The competition is gonna be very well. We have college coaches up here looking at people. The main thing is giving every kid an opportunity. Every kid deserves an opportunity to play the greatest game on dirt. I know I’m repeating myself, but it is the greatest game on dirt,” said Tehonica.

One of the best heavyweight boxers in the 70′s and 80′s made an appearance just outside the city Saturday.

Gerry Cooney was in town for the Clubs and Gloves Golf Tournament to benefit the Watertown Boxing Club at Willowbrook Golf Club.

Cooney, who’s left hook was considered by many as one of the most powerful punches in boxing history, says being able to help out the Watertown Boxing Club is something he jumped at the chance to do.

”And they’re bringing attention to kids, and to trouble, and to youth, and to raise money, and to teach these kids how to box. To protect themselves. And once you learn how to protect yourself, you don’t have to fight no more. I’m really glad to come up here and get with all the guys. See them hack the ball around today and go get the chance to work with the kids tomorrow. That’s a gift,” said Cooney.

”You know, he’s a true champ. I look forward to having this day with him. He is really interested in seeing my boxers, so tomorrow we’re gonna have a thing at the Elk’s Club, 9:30 [a.m.] to noon. A little breakfast with him. If anybody wants to come down and see him come on down, there will be a fee,” said John Pepe, Watertown Boxing Club Director.

The Thousand Islands Spirits wrapped up their 2023 regular season Friday night in Utica with a 22-13 win over the Yeti to finish 7-2, winners of 7 straight matches.

The Spirits now get ready for the postseason next weekend and enter the NABLL Upstate Division Championship Game ranked 2nd in the country.

Spirits Owner and General Manager Nate Jobson says that’s impressive, but adds there’s still business to tend to.

”It’s pretty special. Power rankings are cool and all. They’re good for confidence and everything like that. If we don’t win our division and championship game next Sunday, then it doesn’t matter what we’re ranked in the country. You know what I mean?” said Jobson.

