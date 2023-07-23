St. Lawrence County Sheriffs partake in some wholesome fun
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Wholesome fun in St. Lawrence County.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies took a moment to play basketball with 13-year-old Hailey Bond in Norfolk. Check out the video below!
Thank you to Hailey’s dad, Thomas, for sending this to us.
