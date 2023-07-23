St. Lawrence County Sheriffs partake in some wholesome fun

Some wholesome fun was spotted in St. Lawrence County!
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Wholesome fun in St. Lawrence County.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies took a moment to play basketball with 13-year-old Hailey Bond in Norfolk. Check out the video below!

Thank you to Hailey’s dad, Thomas, for sending this to us.

Do you have a photo or video to share with us? You can always Send it to 7 via our app or website.

