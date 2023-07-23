Syracuse man dies in drowning incident at Southwick Beach State Park

A Syracuse man has passed away after a reported drowning Saturday.
A Syracuse man has passed away after a reported drowning Saturday.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man has passed away after a reported drowning Saturday.

State Police along with the New York State Parks Police responded to calls at Southwick Beach State Park around 2:30 p.m.

When patrols arrived, they observed CPR being administered to a male, Odonel Archange, 40, that was removed from the water by other swimmers.

Archange was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is continuing, and there is no indication of any foul play at this time. It appears Mr. Archange died from an apparent drowning.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janay Chambers and Tyrece Franklin
Potsdam police: 2 alleged drug traffickers had ‘sophisticated’ compartment to hide suspected cocaine
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett, master of American song, had north country ties
Serving Watertown legal drinks since 1933, Colesante’s Tavern on Factory Street is celebrating...
Colesante’s Tavern celebrates 90 years open
The saying goes ‘the early bird, gets the worm.’ and that was the case at Whittaker Park in...
From Massena to Cape Vincent, anglers compete in Bassmaster tournament
A week’s worth of festivities came to a close Saturday as the sun shined down at the Lewis...
Lewis County Fair concludes with festivity filled day

Latest News

The Jefferson County SPCA hosted a cornhole tournament Saturday in the City of Watertown,...
Cornhole tourney benefits the Jefferson County SPCA
The Watertown Red and Black hosted Troy in a GDFL contest at George Ashcraft Field Saturday...
Saturday Sports: Red & Black beat Troy on home turf
Saturday Sports: Red & Black beat Troy on home turf
Lewis County Fair concludes with festivity filled day