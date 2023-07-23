Syracuse man dies in drowning incident at Southwick Beach State Park

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man has passed away after a reported drowning Saturday.

State Police along with the New York State Parks Police responded to calls at Southwick Beach State Park around 2:30 p.m.

When patrols arrived, they observed CPR being administered to a male, Odonel Archange, 40, that was removed from the water by other swimmers.

Archange was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is continuing, and there is no indication of any foul play at this time. It appears Mr. Archange died from an apparent drowning.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.