After fire, Depauville Hotel owners plan to rebuild

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In April, things were grim in Depauville. A community lost an important community restaurant and bar.

Now, Paul and Connie Recor, the owners of the Depauville Hotel, are ready to rebuild.

“That same spirit, that same vibe, that same family fun atmosphere will still be here,” said Connie.

She says it was not easy to see their old building go up in flames.

“It was a rollercoaster - didn’t leave the house for a little while because, you know, it was an awful thing, very sad,” she said.

Meanwhile, she says the people of Depauville are why they are rebuilding.

The hotel was known not only for its wings but as a longtime community hub.

Now the Recors are sketching plans for the new building and say it is going to be 800 feet bigger, and built at an angle.

“We are looking at a 2,400 square-foot building with a wrap-around porch overlooking the water,” said co-owner Paul Recor.

It’ll be one-story and the new hotel will include items saved from the fire and vaulted ceilings.

Jefferson County Legislator Bobby Cantwell says the Depauville Hotel return is meaningful for the community.

“I think it rising out of the ashes will be something very heartwarming and fulfilling again for this community in Depauville,” he said.

The Recors hope to break ground on the new Depauville Hotel in August and be ready to open next spring.

