Alex Bay woman celebrates 100 years

Jean Elk of Alexandria Bay celebrated her 100th birthday over the weekend.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Jean Elk celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.

She was the grand marshal in Alexandria Bay’s first Christmas in July parade.

Her family sent in video via Send It To 7.

Many family members and friends gathered to help her celebrate a century of life.

She’s a retired registered nurse who has four children, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Happy birthday from all of us at 7 News!

