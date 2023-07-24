Christopher W. Jock, of North Lawrence

Christopher W. Jock passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 in North Lawrence, New York. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - Christopher W. Jock passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 in North Lawrence, New York. He lived there for the past seven months with the love and support of his close friend, Jo Anne Foley.

Born on August 15, 1959 in Malone, NY. Chris was the favorite son of beloved parents Bernard and Phyllis (Finnegan) Jock.

Chris attended Brushton-Moira Central School and North Franklin Education Center receiving a two-year certificate in Electrical Trades graduating in the Class of 1978. He later furthered his education by getting an engineering degree in HVAC while residing in Texas.

Chris had many local jobs throughout his younger years he worked on local farms, in construction, and at restaurants before leaving for Texas. Once in Texas he custom built air conditioning units for the Tisdale Company where he had the chance to travel throughout the USA and overseas to Nigeria as a HVAC tech. He also worked at the Dellago Resort in Lake Conroe, Texas; and the Bentwater Estates Division.

Chris is a member of the ELKS Lodge #2854 in Conroe, Texas. He enjoyed coaching little league basketball for his son Christopher’s team, being out on his tractor clearing land, fishing in the Gulf, participating in Old Western Shootout re-enactments and cook-offs. Chris always looked forward to his many visits and conversations with his chosen brothers, Kevin Russell and Phillip Martin.

Chris married Terri Needham, she survives. He is also survived by his only child, Christopher Jock of Conroe, Texas. Other survivors include his mother, Phyllis Jock of Malone, NY; his only and estranged brother Jeffrey Jock of Dickinson, NY; brothers-in-law Thomas Scarf of Malone and Daniel Durant of Moira. Nephews Jason Scharf and Brent Durant, and nieces Stephanie Fritzen and Katie Jock. Chris is also survived by his chosen family, the ones who always kept in touch - Kevin Russell, Phillip Martin, Anne Gagnon and Jo Anne Foley. With their help he was able to lead as independent life as possible. He is also survived by several aunts and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Bernard Jock, and sisters Katherine Scarf and Maryann Durant.

Chris looked forward to his weekly visits and communion from Deacon Lee Trudeau the past few months. These visits gave him much peace and comfort.

Visitation and Services will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, Brushton, New York. Visitation will be 11;00 to 12:00 with funeral following at 12:00 pm. Services are handed by Hammill Funeral Home of Winthrop, New York.

However grateful in lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Cat Palace of St. Regis Falls, 10 Mill Street, St. Regis Falls, NY 12980 or Palliative Care/Hospice of St . Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510 Potsdam, NY 13676.

