Clarence A. “Jay” Giltz, Jr., 75, of Fisher’s Landing

FISHER’S LANDING, New York (WWNY) - Clarence A. “Jay” Giltz, Jr., 75, of Venice, FL and summer resident of the Thousand Islands, NY passed away Friday morning, July 21, 2023, in Fisher’s Landing.

Jay was born in Sausalito, CA January 17, 1948, son of Retired Major Clarence A. Giltz, Sr. and Harriet P. Weller Giltz. He graduated from high school in Dayton, OH.

On December 27, 1966 he entered the US Air Force. He received several medals and awards including the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Longevity Award, and Good Conduct Medal. Jay was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant on June 7, 1974. He loved to tell his children and grandchildren he was a “Hawaiian war hero”.

While serving his country, he met Marsha E. LaSalle, They were married on September 6, 1969 at Christ Episcopal Church, Clayton, NY.

After the Air Force, he was the owner of Jay Giltz, LTD. He retired from Eagle Crusher Co., Galion, OH as a sales professional, working for the company for 28 years. He was a past member of the National Demolition Association. He was also a member of the Construction Demolition and Recycling Association, where he was awarded a place in their Hall of Fame in 2019 which honors prominent leaders and pioneers in the Demolition Recycling Industry.

Jay was a Rotarian for many years and very active in the Nashua, NH chapter. He enjoyed anything that had to do with water, boating being his favorite. He played golf, skied on water and snow, and enjoyed traveling.

Loved and admired by those that knew him, along with his wife, Marsha, Jay is survived by his daughter, Kris T. Frank and husband Loren, of Merrimack, NH; son, Shawn M. Giltz and wife Lori, of Nashua, NH; three grandchildren, Andrew and Madison Frank and Logan Giltz; brother, Gary Giltz and husband Jerry Williams, of St. Petersburg, FL; sister Suellyn Giltz and significant other Gary Gouse, of Mechanicsburg, PA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There are no services at this time. The family will hold a celebration of Jay’s life at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton, NY, and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jay’s name may be made to Thousand Island Emergency Rescue Service (TIERS) online @ https://www.tirescue.org/donate-now or by mail: P.O. Box 524 Clayton, NY 13624.

