Cornhole tournament benefits SPCA

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA hosted a cornhole tournament Saturday in the City of Watertown, aiming to help raise funds for North Country four-legged friends.

The all-day event started up at 10 a.m. with family friendly activities, fresh food, and the featured cornhole tournament.

The SPCA also showcased a variety of different animals throughout the afternoon who are looking for their forever homes.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards day-to-day necessities for the SPCA.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Syracuse man has passed away after a reported drowning Saturday.
Syracuse man dies in drowning incident at Southwick Beach State Park
Some wholesome fun was spotted in St. Lawrence County!
St. Lawrence County Sheriffs partake in some wholesome fun
Janay Chambers and Tyrece Franklin
Potsdam police: 2 alleged drug traffickers had ‘sophisticated’ compartment to hide suspected cocaine
A week’s worth of festivities came to a close Saturday as the sun shined down at the Lewis...
Lewis County Fair wraps up 2023
Continuing a years long tradition, the Carthage Rod and Gun Club held it’s annual Shooting...
Shooting traps to benefits the Volunteer Transportation Center

Latest News

SLC woman charged with fire department theft
Douglas Monroe
Lisbon man found guilty of raping & sexually abusing child
'A Gathering of Voices'
‘A Gathering of Voices’ concert this weekend
Edwards Opera House comedy night
Edwards Opera House hosts comedy night