Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car

A father breaks the windshield of his own car after accidentally locking his baby inside. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was captured on video and has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, a father can be seen desperately breaking the windshield of his car in a grocery store’s parking lot in Harlingen, Texas on Wednesday.

He had accidentally locked his keys inside with his infant also trapped in the car.

With temperatures that would top 100 degrees later in the day, the mother and father were fighting against time to rescue their child.

Shortly after the father broke the glass, the child’s mother climbed inside and handed him the baby.

First responders arrived after the infant was freed. They determined the baby was unharmed.

No charges were filed against the parents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Syracuse man has passed away after a reported drowning Saturday.
Syracuse man dies in drowning incident at Southwick Beach State Park
Some wholesome fun was spotted in St. Lawrence County!
St. Lawrence County Sheriffs partake in some wholesome fun
Janay Chambers and Tyrece Franklin
Potsdam police: 2 alleged drug traffickers had ‘sophisticated’ compartment to hide suspected cocaine
SLC woman charged with fire department theft
Douglas Monroe
Lisbon man found guilty of raping & sexually abusing child

Latest News

Timothy Simpkins waits for closing arguments to begin in 371st District Court, Wednesday, July...
Texas jury deliberates punishment for student in school shooting that wounded three
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on diocese bankruptcy, billboard & Colesante’s Tavern
WWNY Massena water tower: repair or replace?
WWNY Vito’s Gourmet makes hundreds of sandwiches for deploying soldiers
WWNY JCC finds new partner for CDL training