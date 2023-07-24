Edwards Opera House hosts comedy night

Edwards Opera House comedy night
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a comedy night later this month at the Edwards Opera House.

Edwards Arts Council chair Kathleen Huber says the show will feature comedian Moody McCarthy.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The show is at the opera house at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Tickets are $10. You can watch the show in person or via a live stream.

Visit edwardsoperahouse.com to buy tickets, learn more, and see the complete schedule.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Syracuse man has passed away after a reported drowning Saturday.
Syracuse man dies in drowning incident at Southwick Beach State Park
Some wholesome fun was spotted in St. Lawrence County!
St. Lawrence County Sheriffs partake in some wholesome fun
Janay Chambers and Tyrece Franklin
Potsdam police: 2 alleged drug traffickers had ‘sophisticated’ compartment to hide suspected cocaine
A week’s worth of festivities came to a close Saturday as the sun shined down at the Lewis...
Lewis County Fair wraps up 2023
Continuing a years long tradition, the Carthage Rod and Gun Club held it’s annual Shooting...
Shooting traps to benefits the Volunteer Transportation Center

Latest News

Matt Allen and Nathan Carlton paint flowerpots at the Stop-In Center at the Northern Regional...
North County Inspiration: Celebrating 33 years of disability pride
Wake Up Weather
Sunny most of the day with rain possible later
Jean Elk of Alexandria Bay celebrated her 100th birthday over the weekend.
Alex Bay woman celebrates 100 years
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Washington Street in Watertown