Edwards Opera House hosts comedy night

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a comedy night later this month at the Edwards Opera House.

Edwards Arts Council chair Kathleen Huber says the show will feature comedian Moody McCarthy.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The show is at the opera house at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Tickets are $10. You can watch the show in person or via a live stream.

Visit edwardsoperahouse.com to buy tickets, learn more, and see the complete schedule.

