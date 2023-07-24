Gary L. Skelton, 62, of Theresa

Gary L. Skelton, 62, died at his Hyde Lake home on, July 22, 2023, after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Gary L. Skelton, 62, died at his Hyde Lake home on, July 22, 2023, after a brief illness.

He was born in Watertown on May 6, 1961, son Charles and Grace Schaefer Skelton. He attended Watertown schools, graduating from Watertown High in 1979.

After a few years of hospitality/food service jobs, Gary decided to pursue a career as a mechanic. He graduated from Morrisville A.T.C. in May 1983 with an A.A.S. degree in Automotive Technology, and quickly attained a job at a Watertown dealership. In 1989 he was hired by the New York State Department of Transportation, where he worked as a mechanic for 30 years – retiring in 2019.

He married Lori L. Farren on September 19, 2020, in a ceremony conducted on his porch overlooking the lake.

Gary was a beloved son, cherished and loving husband, and a loyal friend. He enjoyed photography, listening to old radio shows, especially Gunsmoke, his cats Elijah and Brodie, and sitting on the porch with a cup of coffee to watch the wildlife pass through his yard.

He was predeceased by his parents. Surviving besides his wife are three stepsons, his sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Dale Gamache, nephew and wife Grant and Corrie Gamache, great-nieces and a great-nephew and cousins.

Following Gary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of his family.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

