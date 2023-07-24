‘A Gathering of Voices’ concert this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a concert this weekend to benefit the Hammond Food Bank.

Evelyn Saphier is director of the Iva Smith Fine Art Gallery and Penny Jo Pullis is the leader of the performance, which is called “A Gathering of Voices.”

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The concert will celebrate social commentary artist Will Salisbury, who died last year.

It will be at the art gallery at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

All proceeds go to the Hammond Food Bank.

Admission is a $10 donation, or you can bring $10 worth of dry food.

Find out more at ivasmithgallery.com or by calling 718-753-7947.

