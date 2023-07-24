Lisbon man found guilty of raping & sexually abusing child

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man has been convicted of sexually abusing a child over about 18 months.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua says 37-year-old Douglas Monroe was found guilty Friday at the end of a week-long jury trial.

The jury found him guilty of predatory sexual assault upon a child, first-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of second-degree rape.

“Thanks to the fortitude and bravery of the young survivor, the horrific acts of this defender have been brought to light and he now faces the justice he deserves,” Pasqua said. I want to commend the courage of the victim that came forward in this case.”

Monroe was arrested in June of last year. Court documents said the assaults happened in the town of Lisbon and the city of Ogdensburg. They began when the child was 12 and continued after their 13th birthday.

According to Pasqua, Monroe faces a maximum of 46 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on September 25.

