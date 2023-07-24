Lisbon man found guilty of raping & sexually abusing child

Douglas Monroe
Douglas Monroe(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man has been convicted of sexually abusing a child over about 18 months.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua says 37-year-old Douglas Monroe was found guilty Friday at the end of a week-long jury trial.

The jury found him guilty of predatory sexual assault upon a child, first-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of second-degree rape.

“Thanks to the fortitude and bravery of the young survivor, the horrific acts of this defender have been brought to light and he now faces the justice he deserves,” Pasqua said. I want to commend the courage of the victim that came forward in this case.”

Monroe was arrested in June of last year. Court documents said the assaults happened in the town of Lisbon and the city of Ogdensburg. They began when the child was 12 and continued after their 13th birthday.

According to Pasqua, Monroe faces a maximum of 46 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on September 25.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Syracuse man has passed away after a reported drowning Saturday.
Syracuse man dies in drowning incident at Southwick Beach State Park
Some wholesome fun was spotted in St. Lawrence County!
St. Lawrence County Sheriffs partake in some wholesome fun
Janay Chambers and Tyrece Franklin
Potsdam police: 2 alleged drug traffickers had ‘sophisticated’ compartment to hide suspected cocaine
A week’s worth of festivities came to a close Saturday as the sun shined down at the Lewis...
Lewis County Fair wraps up 2023
Continuing a years long tradition, the Carthage Rod and Gun Club held it’s annual Shooting...
Shooting traps to benefits the Volunteer Transportation Center

Latest News

SLC woman charged with fire department theft
The Jefferson County SPCA hosted a cornhole tournament Saturday in the City of Watertown,...
Cornhole tournament benefits SPCA
'A Gathering of Voices'
‘A Gathering of Voices’ concert this weekend
Edwards Opera House comedy night
Edwards Opera House hosts comedy night