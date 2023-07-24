Mary E. Walker, 85, of Ogdensburg

Mary was called home by our Heavenly Father on July 22, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary E. Walker, age 85 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 10:00am on Friday (July 28, 2023) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday (July 28, 2023) from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mary was called home by our Heavenly Father on July 22, 2023.

She is survived by her only son Timothy, his wife Joy, and her only grandchild Joseph Walker of Morristown.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Joseph “Sonny” Walker; a brother Thomas McCormick and a sister Alma Murray.

Mary was born on December 14, 1937 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Bradish) Murray. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1957 and continued her education at the A. Barton Hepburn Hospital Nursing School’s dietary program.

She was then married to Joseph “Sonny” Walker on October 22, 1966 at St. John’s Parish in Morristown. Sonny predeceased her on March 16, 1993.

Mary started working at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital when she was in high school, and continued working there until the birth of her only son Tim. She returned to work at the hospital in the 1970′s as Food Service Manager and Dietary Supervisor. Mary retired from the hospital in the late 1980′s. She then went to work at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home as a Dietary Manager for 10 years, retiring in 1999 to care for her only grandson Joe. She later volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul.

Mary enjoyed her family, friends, playing cards, dining out and traveling most recently to Tennessee and Kentucky last month with her family. She was an active parishioner and attended Novena and daily mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral. She was also an active member of the Legion of Mary.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

