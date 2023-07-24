Mary Elizabeth Dumas, 98, of Massena

Mary Elizabeth Dumas, 98, a longtime resident of Williams Street, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 22, 2023 under the loving care of the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mary Elizabeth Dumas, 98, a longtime resident of Williams Street, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 22, 2023 under the loving care of the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary was born on December 19, 1924 in Plattsburgh, the daughter of the late William and Eva (Fayette) Salisbury. She grew up in Lake Placid and graduated from Lake Placid Central School in 1942. On November 10, 1943, she married Ralph B. Dumas at the Church of the Sacred Heart. Ralph predeceased her on September 28, 2008.

She worked for a short time at Alcoa before her marriage. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and was active with the Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, especially loved when her great grandchildren would visit.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Donna Burke and Marcia and Ron Smith, all of Massena; her grandchildren, Shawn and Jodi Burke of Massena, Mark and Heidi Burke of Massena, and Jason Carbino of Florida; her great grandchildren, Sierra Thomas Burke, Shanley Belile, Jeanelle and Dannie Lynn Burke; and her great-great grandchildren Atticus and Tomi.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, John Salisbury.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where services will be held privately with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to a charity of one’s choice.

