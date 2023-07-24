Norman C. Halley, 74, of Winthrop

Norman C. Halley, age 74, of Winthrop, NY passed away at UVMC in Burlington, VT on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Norman C. Halley, age 74, of Winthrop, NY passed away at UVMC in Burlington, VT on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Norman was born on January 11, 1949 in Malone, NY, the son of the late Florence (Coughlin) Abrams and Charles Halley. He graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone in 1967. Continuing his education, he attended SUNY Brockport and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree. Norman married Ann F. Carbino on August 3, 1968 at Nortre Dame Church in Malone with Father Pease presiding

.Norman and Ann would build their own home in Winthrop and reside there together for nearly 50 years. Norman was a teacher at Massena Central School District for 34 years. He and his wife also owned and operated several businesses in Malone.

Norman loved high school athletics and lettered in three sports at Franklin Academy. He was inducted into the FA Hall of Fame in 2017, and holds records for throwing the shot put that still stand today. He continued his athletic career into college, and later could be found at any gym or field that his children or grandchildren were playing at.

Norman’s family was his greatest accomplishment. He and the love of his life, Ann, raised four girls that he absolutely adored. His grandchildren were his world and he treasured every moment with them and believed they each hung the moon.

Norman is survived by his wife, Ann; his children Francie A. Collins (Kevin) of Massena, Kimbery M. Hill (Norman) of Winthrop, Brandie L. Halley (Chris) of Massena, Carrie E. Weegar (Rick) of Brasher Falls. Grandchildren; Samanntha Villnave, Meghan Villnave, Norman (Charlie) Hill, Breanna Taraska, Merrick Taraska, Hailie Weegar, Ansen Weegar. Great granddaughter; Ellie Olson.

Calling hours will be at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Massena on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Massena.

Please consider donations in Norman’s honor to the Community Basket Program in care of Sue Stubbs, PO Box 3, Brasher Falls, NY. Also, as a lifelong educator and lover of all children, Norman would be honored if you would consider donating school supplies to your local school district.

Memories and condolences can be shared with Norman’s family at www.hammillfh.com.

