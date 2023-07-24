Patricia H. Merkel, 64, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Patricia H. Merkel, 64, of Black River, NY, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2023 at her home.

She was born on September 19, 1958 in Gouverneur, NY, daughter of Glenn W. and Frances C. (Countryman) Miller.  She attended school in Gouverneur.

Patricia held various jobs over the years.  She worked most recently at McDonald’s in Calcium, NY the past ten years as a crew member.

She enjoyed having a good time with friends, dancing, cookouts, listening to music and sharing a cold beverage with family and friends.  Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.  She was loved by all her many family and friends, she was a kind, generous, and amazing person who was willing to help anyone who needed help.

Among her survivors are a son, Chad R. Backus and his companion Danielle Graves, Watertown, NY; a daughter Megan M. Backus and her companion, William Rousseau; Watertown, NY; seven grandchildren, Kadence, Kylan, Kyanna, Kobe, and Kane Backus, Kyra Blair, and Savannah Henderson; 2 brothers and sister in law, Richard “Dick” Miller and Robert (Kelly) Miller, Gouverneur, NY; a sister and brother in law, Susie (Steven) Broyles, West Virginia; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a brother, Glenn E. “Tuffy” Miller.

Calling hours will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

Donations may be made in Patricia’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

