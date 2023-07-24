Robert E. “Bob” Joy, 68, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Robert E. “Bob” Joy, 68, a resident of 46 West High Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. Joy passed away suddenly at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital late Sunday evening. Among his survivors is his wife, Ilona. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Robert E. “Bob” Joy.

