Robert E. “Bob” Joy, 68, of Norfolk

Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Robert E. “Bob” Joy, 68, a resident of 46 West High Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mr. Joy passed away suddenly at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital late Sunday evening.  Among his survivors is his wife, Ilona.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Robert E. “Bob” Joy.

