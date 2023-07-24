Sharon Lois Peters, of Thomasville NC

Jul. 24, 2023
Sharon Lois Peters passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2023, after a long illness.
THOMASVILLE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Sharon Lois Peters passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2023, after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donald, and two stepchildren, David, and Donald (Sam) a granddaughter Amanda Proffit and two great granddaughters. She was predeceased by her sister Sandra Peterson.

Sharon was a technical secretary at General Electric for many years and more recently an owner and office manager of the Central Electric Company until they retired. She loved animals and Barbershop quartet singing and was a member of numerous choruses’ and quartets around the country. For many years she raised and bred horses. She also loved flowers and her pride and joy was a large bed of yellow and orange azaleas which she planted at the home they purchased when they retired.

There will be a memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friends in Need Animal Rescue 350 Rickard Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360.

Interment will be in the family plot in New York State where she and her husband maintain a summer residence.

Local arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Online condolence may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

