Showers possible on Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the lower 60s with mainly clear skies.

Monday we will see a 50% of showers and thunderstorms with the best chance in St Lawrence and Lewis Counties. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Tuesday will feature a few hit or miss showers with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, but by Thursday highs will be around 90.

The heat will be short lived as a cold front on Friday will cool us back down to normal.

