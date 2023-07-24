SLC woman charged with fire department theft

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The former treasurer of the Morley fire department is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from that department.

State Police charged Cindi Perkins, 58, of the Morley-Potsdam Road, with grand larceny, 3rd degree. That charge specifies she is accused of stealing more than $3,000 from the department.

“It was a significant amount of money,” St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua told 7 News.

The New York State Comptroller’s Office and state police investigated the case.

Perkins was arraigned in Canton town court and released after her July 11 arrest.

